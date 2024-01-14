ING Groep NV Sells 1,488 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 210,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 286.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 236,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 175,021 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Insider Activity

In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

