ING Groep NV Sells 3,658 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth $19,819,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 77,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day moving average is $97.99. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

