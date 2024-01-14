ING Groep NV Sells 7,769 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,406,000 after buying an additional 25,783 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SBA Communications by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in SBA Communications by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,674.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBAC opened at $239.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $309.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.05 and a 200-day moving average of $225.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.44.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

