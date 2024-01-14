ING Groep NV Takes $2.36 Million Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $24.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

