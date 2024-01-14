Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.17

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $78.17 and last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 409210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,089,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,789,000 after purchasing an additional 627,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,236,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,877,000 after purchasing an additional 235,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,821,000 after purchasing an additional 213,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.