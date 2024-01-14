Insider Buying: Bryah Resources Limited (ASX:BYH) Insider Purchases A$13,000.00 in Stock

Bryah Resources Limited (ASX:BYH – Get Free Report) insider Leslie Ingraham bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,000.00 ($8,724.83).
Leslie Ingraham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 27th, Leslie Ingraham bought 1,000,000 shares of Bryah Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,000.00 ($8,724.83).
Bryah Resources Stock Performance
Bryah Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bryah Resources
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Bryah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.