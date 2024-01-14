Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CFO Sells 4,497 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CFO Sara Bonstein sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $131,222.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, December 22nd, Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $395,970.00.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $28.46 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

