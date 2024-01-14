Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.4 %

ONE Gas stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $84.25. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.09.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.