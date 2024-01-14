Inspire Investing LLC Has $307,000 Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,933,000 after buying an additional 112,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after buying an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after buying an additional 103,891 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after buying an additional 80,765 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HXL. Northcoast Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

