Inspire Investing LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

AEHR opened at $17.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $503.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.91. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

In other news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri purchased 3,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $35,955.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

