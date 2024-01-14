Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AAR in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AAR in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AAR in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 56.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AAR by 160.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

AAR Stock Up 1.1 %

AIR stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.14. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $73.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.67.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.04 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.05%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

