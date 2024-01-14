Inspire Investing LLC Sells 5,922 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Diodes by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Diodes by 111.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Diodes by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Stock Performance

DIOD opened at $72.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $78.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Diodes’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIOD shares. StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIOD

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.