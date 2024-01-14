Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Short Interest Up 20.6% in December

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 837,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $699.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,204.00 and a beta of 1.94. Interface has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.59 million. Interface had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Interface will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Interface in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Interface by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Interface in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,204,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Interface by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Interface by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 923,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 162,197 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

