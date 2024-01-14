International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $112.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $73.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.18.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.45.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.