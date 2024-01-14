International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and OLO (NYSE:OLO) Financial Survey

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) and OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

International Money Express has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OLO has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for International Money Express and OLO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 2 2 0 2.50 OLO 0 3 4 0 2.57

Valuation & Earnings

International Money Express currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.48%. OLO has a consensus price target of $8.90, indicating a potential upside of 77.29%. Given OLO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OLO is more favorable than International Money Express.

This table compares International Money Express and OLO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $546.80 million 1.31 $57.33 million $1.49 13.81 OLO $185.40 million 4.45 -$45.97 million ($0.31) -16.19

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than OLO. OLO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Money Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and OLO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 8.59% 40.75% 11.91% OLO -23.60% -3.68% -3.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of OLO shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of International Money Express shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of OLO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Money Express beats OLO on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About OLO

Olo Inc. operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. Olo Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

