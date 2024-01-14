Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.38

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 92674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0632 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
