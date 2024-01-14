Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.38

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 92674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0632 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,987,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,474,000 after purchasing an additional 708,042 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,629,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,704,000 after purchasing an additional 251,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,429,000 after purchasing an additional 263,578 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,189,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,123,000 after acquiring an additional 308,843 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

