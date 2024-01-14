Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.15

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 8977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.