Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.02

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.02 and last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 3685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $624.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.2055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

