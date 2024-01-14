Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.24

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.24 and last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 4364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.