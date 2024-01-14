Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.44

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.44 and last traded at $53.91, with a volume of 84314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $2,134,329.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,091.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $862,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,821,691.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,515 shares of company stock worth $6,975,948. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

