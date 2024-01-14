IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $2,994,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock opened at $213.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.44. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

