iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.46

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.46 and last traded at $105.02, with a volume of 18534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.95.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.40.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,810,000 after purchasing an additional 376,970 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,566,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,074,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,739,000 after purchasing an additional 83,387 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

