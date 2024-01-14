iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.46

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.46 and last traded at $105.02, with a volume of 18534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.95.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.40.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
