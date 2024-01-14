iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.26

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 39322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is a boost from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $601,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 112,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.