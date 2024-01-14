iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.26

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 39322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.
iShares India 50 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70.
iShares India 50 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is a boost from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF
iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares India 50 ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.