iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sets New 52-Week High at $263.76

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $263.76 and last traded at $262.62, with a volume of 59283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.40.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.93 and its 200-day moving average is $246.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

