J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,000 shares, a growth of 146.3% from the December 15th total of 222,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on JILL shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on J.Jill in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on J.Jill in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on J.Jill

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 27,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $819,805.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,105,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,663,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 41,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 11.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in J.Jill by 933.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Stock Performance

JILL stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $250.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.92.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. J.Jill had a return on equity of 316.35% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $150.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.85 million. Analysts predict that J.Jill will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

J.Jill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.