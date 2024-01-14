John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, an increase of 157.4% from the December 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

NYSE:HPS opened at $14.56 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.