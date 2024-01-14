Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $390.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

