Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $319.42

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $319.42 and last traded at $317.11, with a volume of 98714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $316.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRTX. HC Wainwright downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.43.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRTX

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.54.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.42). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $889,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,665,100. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Capital International Investors increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,784,000 after buying an additional 602,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,672,000 after buying an additional 448,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,207,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 734.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 292,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,374,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,213,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.