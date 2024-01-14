Keel Point LLC Sells 519 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $144.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $146.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

