Keith J. Sullivan Sells 10,013 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 10,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $30,139.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,611.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,833,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 65,240 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 229.8% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 2,329,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,145,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 16.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,129,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 159,439 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 944,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 42,095 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

