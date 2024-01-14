Kellanova (NYSE:K) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on K shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kellanova

Insider Activity at Kellanova

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $4,394,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,009,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,491,854.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,811,848. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Kellanova by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellanova by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $55.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.