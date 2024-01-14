KeyCorp Upgrades PROS (NYSE:PRO) to Overweight

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

PROS Stock Performance

Shares of PRO stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. PROS has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $40.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.23.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROS

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 24,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $830,670.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,732,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,821,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,839,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 24,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $830,670.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,732,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,690,000 after buying an additional 1,242,334 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 1,560.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,044,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,608,000 after buying an additional 981,240 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of PROS by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 804,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,836,000 after buying an additional 431,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth about $10,395,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,405,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

