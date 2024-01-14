Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Buys 50,473 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 968.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,473 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $648,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.1% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.2% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.94.

Chevron Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.76. The company has a market cap of $278.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

