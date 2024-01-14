KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Short Interest Up 24.1% in December

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the December 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 802,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KULR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in KULR Technology Group by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KULR Technology Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in KULR Technology Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in KULR Technology Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KULR. Benchmark began coverage on KULR Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on KULR Technology Group from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

KULR Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KULR opened at 0.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.83. KULR Technology Group has a 1-year low of 0.17 and a 1-year high of 1.68.

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.05. The company had revenue of 3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 2.75 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 392.55% and a negative net margin of 246.61%. Equities research analysts predict that KULR Technology Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

