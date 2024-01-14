Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.86

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 35303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 275,173 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 29.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 35.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 16.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

