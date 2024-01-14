LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of LCI Industries worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LCI Industries

In other news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $319,852.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LCII. TheStreet downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.71.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII stock opened at $119.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $97.43 and a 52 week high of $137.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.44.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.36). LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $959.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 216.50%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

Further Reading

