Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Up 20.9% in December

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 738,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

Leidos Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:LDOS opened at $110.19 on Friday. Leidos has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 165,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

