Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Mkm

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $114.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $92.00. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LYV. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.91.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LYV opened at $90.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.01.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.