Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 147,615 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 830.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,615 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZI. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

