Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 870.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $25.70 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GPK. StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

