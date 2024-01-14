Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) and Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Head-To-Head Survey

Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Free Report) and Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mandom and Kenvue.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandom 0 0 0 0 N/A Kenvue 0 6 8 0 2.57

Kenvue has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.20%. Given Kenvue’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kenvue is more favorable than Mandom.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandom N/A N/A N/A Kenvue 10.08% 12.02% 6.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Mandom and Kenvue's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.3% of Kenvue shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mandom and Kenvue's revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mandom $752.29 million 0.58 $40.89 million $0.69 13.04 Kenvue $14.95 billion 2.76 $2.09 billion N/A N/A

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than Mandom.

Summary

Kenvue beats Mandom on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mandom

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands. It also provides a range of women's grooming and fashion items, such as hair styling and body care products comprises make-up and skin care items, as well as hair coloring and treatment products under the Bifesta, Barrier Repair, Pixy, Lúcido-L, and Pucelle brands. In addition, the company engages in the insurance agency business. The company was formerly known as Tancho Corporation and changed its name to Mandom Corporation in April 1971. Mandom Corporation was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, and sun and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, and wound care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

