Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $75.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $61.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRVL. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.52. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,557,940. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,447,000 after acquiring an additional 421,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,451,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,813,546,000 after purchasing an additional 477,731 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387,593 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

