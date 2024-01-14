MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,385,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,452,000 after purchasing an additional 924,618 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 997,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 732,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,372,000 after buying an additional 659,078 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

