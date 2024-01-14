MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 246,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of MDU Resources Group worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,868,000 after acquiring an additional 218,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,089,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,732,000 after acquiring an additional 269,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,085,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,496,000 after acquiring an additional 158,295 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,452,000 after buying an additional 924,618 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

