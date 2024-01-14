Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 974,465 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 547,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Mega Uranium Stock Up 10.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$177.01 million, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599998 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Mega Uranium

In other Mega Uranium news, Director Larry Goldberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00. In other news, Director Larry Goldberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$41,000.00. Also, Director Arni Thomas Johannson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total value of C$38,700.00. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

