Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 974,465 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 547,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
Mega Uranium Stock Up 10.2 %
The company has a market cap of C$177.01 million, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.
Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599998 EPS for the current year.
About Mega Uranium
Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.
