Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $14,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 23.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on ST

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.