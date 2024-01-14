Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $12.31 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $12,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total value of $1,301,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,748.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,338 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,193. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $466.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $478.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

