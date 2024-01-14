Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 3,483 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $12,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lear by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Lear by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Lear Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Lear stock opened at $131.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.25. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.