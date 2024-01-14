Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $101.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MHK. StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

MHK stock opened at $101.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average is $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.32. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $130.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $2,699,406. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,641,000 after purchasing an additional 191,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

