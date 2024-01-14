Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,210,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 19,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.12.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

